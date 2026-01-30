Arunachal: NSCN (R) cadre surrenders before security forces in Tirap

ITANAGAR: An active cadre of the NSCN (R) surrendered before security forces at Khonsa in Tirap district on January 28, 2026, marking another step towards restoring peace in the region.

The surrendered cadre was identified as SS/SGT Khunpong Wangsa, 30, a resident of Lower Kolam village under Lazu police station. He had joined the insurgent outfit in November 2022. The surrender took place before personnel of the 36 Battalion CRPF, 44th Assam Rifles and the civil police in the presence of Prabhakar Tripathy, DIG (Operations), Dibrugarh Range, CRPF.

Officials stated that the surrender was the outcome of sustained efforts by the 36 Battalion CRPF under the supervision of its Commandant, Lamkhokam Lhoujem, aimed at promoting peace and stability in Tirap district. The surrendered cadre expressed his decision to renounce violence and return to the mainstream.

Police said that all necessary legal formalities were being completed at the Tirap Superintendent of Police's office in accordance with established procedures. The CRPF reiterated its commitment to maintaining security and development in the area and appealed to misguided youths to abandon violence and reintegrate into society, stated a press release.

