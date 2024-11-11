Arunachal: Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor Unit Surrenders Airguns For Wildlife Conservation

YACHULI: In a landmark moment, the Keyi Panyor district unit of Arunachal Pradesh’s Nyishi Elite Society (NES) surrendered their airguns and weapon, committing to refrain from hunting wildlife or birds for meat.
The “Airgun Surrender Abhiyan” event was conducted in collaboration with the district administration and it aims to preserve wildlife and the environment. It is seen as an eco-friendly step towards preserving wildlife and the environment.
The NES Keyi Panyor held a programme in collaboration with the district administration, at Tajgi in Param Putu circle of Keyi Panyor district, with the goal of a brighter and a greener future for the state.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to X to congratulate the Keyi Panyor district unit for their attempt to preserve the environment.
"Congratulations to Nyishi Elite Society’s Keyi Panyor district unit and all those involved in #AirgunSurrenderAbhiyan for taking an eco-friendly step towards preserving our wildlife & environment," CM Khandu wrote in a post on X.
"Together, we will create a brighter, greener future for Arunachal Pradesh," the post added.
