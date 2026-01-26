Arunachal observes National Voters’ Day with district-level programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday observed the 16th National Voters’ Day (NVD) with enthusiasm across districts, with programmes focusing on voter awareness, ethical participation, enrolment of new voters and recognition of election officials for strengthening the democratic process.

In Tawang district, the main function was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Namgyal Angmo in the presence of Superintendent of Police Dr D W Thongon, department heads, election officials and students.

The National Voters’ Day pledge was administered, reaffirming the commitment to informed and fearless voting.

Three booth-level officers (BLOs) were felicitated for their dedicated service, along with winners of literary competitions organized for the occasion. Newly enrolled young voters were also welcomed with EPIC cards and traditional khadas.

MMA champion Sonam Zomba was proposed as the district SVEEP icon, and her motivational message on voter participation was played during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the role of the Election Commission of India in strengthening democracy and cautioned young voters against misinformation, while appreciating the efforts of BLOs in maintaining a clean electoral roll.

The Superintendent of Police, in his address, described voting as a fundamental duty and urged citizens to participate in elections without fear.

At Khonsa in Tirap district, the day was observed at the Government Higher Secondary School, where DEO in-charge Tana Bapu administered the voters’ pledge to students and urged them to uphold democratic traditions and motivate their families to vote responsibly.

He highlighted the importance of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) in promoting informed voting and increasing enrolment.

Celebrations were also held at the ADC headquarters in Deomali, EAC headquarters in Lazu, and the circle headquarters of Dadam–Borduria, Bari-Basip and Soha. In Upper Subansiri district, the programme was organized at Daporijo, where ZPC Jyoti Sikom and DEO Tasso Gambo participated. Best BLOs were felicitated, and certificates and prizes were distributed to officials and winners of drawing and essay competitions. Newly enrolled electors received their EPIC cards.

Speakers emphasized the importance of public participation and the critical role of BLOs in maintaining an error-free electoral roll. At Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, the function was held at the district secretariat with the theme, “My India, My Vote – Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy.” Deputy Commissioner-cum-DEO Oli Preme distributed EPIC cards to new voters and urged citizens to exercise their franchise wisely. A voters’ pledge was administered, and election officials were encouraged to ensure the continuous updating and accuracy of electoral rolls.

National Voters’ Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India in 1950, with the objective of encouraging enrolment, informed participation and ethical voting to strengthen the country’s democratic framework.

