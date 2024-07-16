Arunachal: Officials directed on enactment of e-office for seamless, prompt service delivery

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Minister of Rural Works Department (RWD), Passang Dorjee Sona, on Monday, conducted a review cum coordination meeting of the officials to discuss progress, challenges, and future plans to enhance rural infrastructure of the state.

It is the first review cum coordination meeting of the department after Passang Dorjee Sona took charge as the minister. The meeting was held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall, near here.

Addressing the officials, Sona said that this is the first coordination meeting, and it is essential for all to understand the structure of the department. He said that changes do not come overnight, but everyone shall accordingly plan to ensure change does take place. Besides, overcoming liabilities will be the first and foremost project and will focus more on exploring the centrally sponsored schemes.

“We will work together as a family, ensuring transparency in all the projects we undertake,” Sona said.

Sona asked all the divisions to start implementation of e-office to ensure a seamless and prompt service delivery rather than conventional methods. He also asked all the engineers and officials to maintain due diligence in submission of reports.

“In the upcoming days, we will ensure that the matters of our state are addressed and that our state benefits greatly. To enhance productivity and ensure maximum utilization of agricultural land, it is essential to establish strong ties with the Agriculture Department as well as the Director of Soil & Water Conservation,” he said. The Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department explained the promotion of sustainable land use, focusing on soil health, land protection, watershed development, land resource survey and investigation, meteorology, and training & capacity building.

He highlighted initiatives like jute geo-textile, Slope Agriculture Land Technology (SALT), eco-friendly hydrant water supply systems in hill regions, and the rejuvenation and revival of dried-up water bodies.

