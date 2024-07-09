Guwahati Jal Board faces setback in water supply projects timeline

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Guwahati, hopeful for improved water supply by the end of 2024, now face disappointment as the Guwahati Jal Board considers extending project deadlines into 2025. The board initially pledged to complete ongoing water supply projects by December 2024, offering optimism to locals eagerly awaiting relief from water scarcity issues.

Currently, the Guwahati Jal Board oversees several crucial projects aimed at enhancing water supply across the city. These include the South Central Guwahati and North Guwahati water supply projects, funded by JICA, alongside the South East Guwahati water supply project under the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program, supported by the Asian Development Bank. Additionally, the South West Guwahati water supply project, now under the Jal Board’s jurisdiction following its transfer from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, remains integral to the city’s infrastructure development.

An official statement from the Jal Board indicated that while most projects are nearing completion, the L&T-contracted initiative faces delays, now projected for completion by 2025 due to ongoing construction activities.

Addressing concerns over water leakages, the official assured that proactive measures have significantly reduced incidents. The board remains vigilant in monitoring and minimizing such occurrences to ensure efficient water distribution throughout Guwahati.

Criticism has surrounded the Jal Board previously for delays in executing water supply initiatives, highlighting challenges in project implementation and management.

Notably, the installation of house service connections continues without a specific deadline, reflecting an ongoing effort to expand and improve water accessibility across Guwahati.

