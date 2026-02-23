Arunachal: One dead, three critically injured in accident in Shi-Yomi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: One person died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in an accident near Yapik village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district on Sunday morning. The incident occurred between 12 am and 1 am on Sunday when four people travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio fell into a deep gorge near Yapik village, Officer-in-Charge of Tato Police Station Sunny Wangsu said. Police said the vehicle was on its way from Shi-Yomi to Aalo in West Siang district when the mishap occurred. The vehicle fell around 70 to 80 metres off the road. Police said they were not sure about the reason behind the accident and suspected that the driver might have fallen asleep. Police identified the victim as advocate Sandeep Kr Sain (40), a businessman from Aalo who originally hailed from Rajasthan. Authorities brought the body to the district hospital in Tato, where doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination, police said. Police shifted the injured, who were in a serious condition, to Aalo Zonal General Hospital for treatment. Police said they could not gather the names of the injured persons as they were not in a condition to speak. However, police said that all the passengers were non-locals.

