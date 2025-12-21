Arunachal: One-way traffic restored on NH-415 Papunallah stretch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: To ease commuter hardship after months of disruption, a portion of NH-415 at Papunallah in Naharlagun, near here, has been opened for one-way traffic movement from Naharlagun towards Itanagar, officials said on Saturday.

Itanagar Traffic Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chera Sawan said the decision was taken following directions from Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, and traffic personnel have been deployed along the stretch to regulate movement for public convenience.

The road portion near Sohum, which had remained closed for several months due to construction work, is now accessible for one-way movement via NH-415, allowing vehicles from the Naharlagun side to proceed directly towards Itanagar through the NRL petrol pump route.

The partial reopening has brought relief to commuters and vehicle owners who had been facing prolonged inconvenience.

However, vehicles travelling from Itanagar towards Naharlagun will have to continue using alternative routes, including the CC pavement road from Sood to Sohum or the Pachin road, as construction work on the stretch is still underway.

The road remains kucha, and a culvert is yet to be constructed, the DSP said.

The traffic police have appealed to commuters to strictly adhere to traffic advisories and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.

