Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein reaffirms push to revive stalled hydro projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state government is making a concerted push to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible and sustainable development of the sector.

During the day, Mein reviewed the status of several major, mega and large hydropower projects across the state at a meeting held here, officials said.

“Reviewed the status of major hydropower projects including Tawang I and II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I and II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project,” Mein said in a post on X after the meeting, underlining the government’s focused approach towards accelerating hydropower development.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the review also covered other mega and large hydropower projects, including the Etalin Hydroelectric Project with a capacity of 3,097 MW, the Demwe Lower project of 1,750 MW and the Subansiri Upper project of 1,605 MW, which are critical to Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term energy roadmap.

“Also undertook a detailed review of other mega and large HEPs in the state, along with the operationalization of the restructured hydropower development department,” Mein stated, highlighting institutional reforms aimed at improving efficiency and project execution.

He emphasized that the exercise forms part of a broader, structured effort to unlock Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential.

“The review forms part of a comprehensive effort to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible and sustainable development across the sector,” he said.

Reiterating the state government’s policy commitment, Mein said these initiatives reaffirm the government’s focus on policy stability, responsible hydropower development and long-term energy security for Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that hydropower remains a cornerstone of the state’s development strategy.

The deputy chief minister also said he received a photo album of the annual review meeting of the hydropower department, which he said reflects the progress achieved and the strong institutional efforts underway in the sector, signalling steady movement towards strengthening governance and delivery in hydropower development.

