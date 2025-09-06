Arunachal: Over 200 students update Aadhaar biometrics at Itanagar camp

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: More than 200 students of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya here, successfully completed their mandatory biometric update (MBU) in Aadhaar during a three-day camp organised from September 3 to 5 by the Guwahati-based regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), in coordination with the school.

The camp ensured smooth and efficient updates with the support of UIDAI project manager Riaz Uddin Ahmed, ADES official Leleen Regon, and Aadhaar operators Nabam Dodum and Tanayang Tani.

School Principal Dr Ram Kumar Singh Sikarwar thanked UIDAI and the education department for bringing doorstep Aadhaar services to students, saying the initiative protects their academic prospects by keeping Aadhaar records valid for admissions, scholarships, entrance exams, DBT schemes and integration with APAAR ID.

Parents were reminded that MBU is compulsory for children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years, free of cost, while updates outside these age groups attract a fee of ?100. Failure to update may lead to Aadhaar deactivation under current rules.

The ministry of Education’s new UDISE+ portal now enables schools to track MBU pendency, and more such camps are being planned by the state directorate of economics & statistics, in coordination with the state education department.

