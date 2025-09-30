Arunachal: Painting contest on ‘Viksit Bharat’ marks sewa parv in Likabali

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of the ongoing nationwide celebration of Sewa Parv, a painting competition on the theme “Vision of Viksit Bharat” was held at government higher secondary school at Likabali, in Lower Siang district on Monday.

The event, jointly organised by the state Art & Culture department, and the district administration, saw enthusiastic participation from students, giving life to the slogan “Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang.”

The event being observed across the country since September 17, will culminate on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti.

In Lower Siang district, a series of activities focusing on art, creativity, cleanliness, and social welfare are being undertaken to mark the fortnight-long celebration. Prominent educationist and retired principal Mimar Nyori, along with additional deputy commissioner and school mentor Mokar Riba, attended the painting competition as special guests.

District art & culture officer Augusti Jamoh, while addressing the participants, highlighted the objective of the contest and urged students to portray their vision of a developed India by 2047 through creative expression.

The competition was coordinated by Dobom Dini, PGT and programme coordinator. The top three paintings selected from the contest will be felicitated during the grand concluding function of Sewa Parv at Malinithan Mandir ground on October 2. Officials noted that the initiative not only encouraged young students to engage with the idea of a progressive India but also provided a platform for them to channel their imagination and creativity towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

