Arunachal: Papum Pare sets June 14 deadline for bulk waste generator registration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Papum Pare district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has directed all eligible bulk waste generators (BWGs) to register on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal by June 14 under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, which came into force on April 1.

The directive was issued during the first meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC), chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering.

The deputy commissioner stressed strict compliance with the new rules, noting that the State must submit a compliance report to the Supreme Court by August 6.

Officials said institutions consuming more than 40,000 litres of water daily, generating over 100 kg of waste, or occupying 20,000 sq metres or more would be classified as bulk waste generators.

The meeting reviewed provisions including waste segregation, registration of BWGs, certification mechanisms and enforcement measures, including possible disconnection of utilities for non-compliance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Institutions were also urged to adopt composting, establish material recovery facilities and ensure proper e-waste disposal through authorised channels.

Also Read: AI explorer programme for school students launched in Papum Pare