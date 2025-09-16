Arunachal: Pasighat hosts diploma in yoga education graduation ceremony

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Eleven trainees, including seven women from seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully graduated as certified yoga teachers after completing a month-long intensive residential diploma in yoga education, at Pasighat in East Siang district.

The course, organised by Siang Trust under the aegis of Manipur International University (Imphal) with faculty support from Yog Gurukul Asom (Guwahati), focused on both practical and theoretical aspects of yoga, covering human anatomy, asanas (physical postures), pranayam (breathing techniques) and dhyan (concentration techniques).

The formal graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, where Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, awarded diplomas to the successful trainees.

In his address, the MLA stressed the importance of adopting the threefold path of yoga for a healthy, peaceful, and disease-free life. Appreciating the initiative of Siang Trust, he encouraged more such programmes to strengthen community well-being through traditional wellness systems and assured his support to the Trust’s endeavours.

Trainees shared that the course had brought a transformation in their lifestyle, mindset, and approach to holistic health. Prof Bhabesh Goswami, head of Yog Gurukul Asom, lauded the dedication of the participants.

Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, president of Siang Trust, presented a report on the Trust’s objectives and initiatives since its inception in 2018.

He highlighted ongoing efforts in promoting yoga through diploma courses, regular programmes, and participation in the International Day of Yoga, underscoring the Trust’s commitment to community wellness and revival of traditional knowledge.

