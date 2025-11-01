Arunachal: Patel’s leadership a guiding light for India’s unity, says Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Friday urged citizens to uphold the principles of unity, national integrity, and sovereignty with renewed commitment, drawing inspiration from the visionary leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a monumental role in integrating the nation post-Independence. Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) event at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said that Patel’s life serves as a timeless example of how perseverance, integrity, and strong leadership can bring transformative change to society. “In a world where moral values are constantly tested, the youth must take inspiration from Patel’s unwavering sense of duty, ethical conduct, and fearless decision-making,” he said. The Governor, accompanied by senior officers and staff of Raj Bhavan, offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel, often revered as the ‘Iron Man of India’, whose birth anniversary is observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to reinforce the message of unity and national integration. Parnaik highlighted Patel’s unmatched role in bringing more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union following Independence, calling it one of the greatest acts of nation-building in history.

