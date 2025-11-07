Arunachal: Pema Khandu hails army for honouring 1962 heroes through mini marathon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Army's Spear Corps for organizing the Siang Open Mini Marathon at Tuting in Upper Siang district, saying the initiative reflected unity, patriotism, and deep respect for the nation's bravehearts.

Khandu said the run was an inspiring effort in the run-up to the Kepang La Day observance on November 17.

"Heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Army's #SpearCorps for organizing the Siang Open Mini Marathon at #VibrantVillage Tuting," he said in a post on X, describing the marathon as a celebration of fitness and national integration.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 500 people, including soldiers from the Indian Army, ITBP personnel, and members of the local communities in the remote Upper Siang region.

The Chief Minister said the programme strengthened the bond between the armed forces and civilians while energizing border villages under the Vibrant Village Initiative.

"Salute to the Indian Army for keeping alive the flame of valour and for strengthening the bond between the forces and the people," Khandu said in his post.

The Chief Minister added that the marathon beautifully honoured the gallant soldiers of the 1962 Battle of Kepang La, whose courage and sacrifice continued to inspire the nation.

"The event beautifully honoured the bravehearts of the 1962 #BattleOfKepang La, reminding us of their indomitable spirit and sacrifice in defending our motherland," he said.

