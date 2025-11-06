Arunachal: Pema Khandu participates in sacred Zhik Tsang Kora festival in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is currently touring Tawang district, attended the fifth Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora - a revered annual religious festival observed by the people of Shyaro, Jangda, and Rho villages in deep devotion to the protector deity Zhik Tsang - on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister described the celebration as a testament to the strength of local faith and cultural values.

"The four-day festival, held grandly in the courtyard of the Tashi Samten Chhoi Ding Sarong Gonpa, beautifully reflects the living harmony between faith, community, and tradition in our Himalayan heritage," Khandu said in a post on X.

During the festival, the Chief Minister sought blessings from His Eminence the Fifth Sarong Tulku Rinpoche, whose presence, he said, "graced the occasion with spiritual warmth and guidance."

Earlier in the day, Khandu offered prayers at the sacred Sarong Gonpa, located high in the Himalayan ranges.

Emphasizing the cultural significance of the deity, he said, "Born of the valley's spirit, Zhik Tsang subdues all negativity, restoring harmony between humanity and the natural world."

The Chief Minister further added that deities like Zhik Tsang "embody the timeless integration of indigenous spiritual forces into the larger Buddhist tradition," highlighting the intrinsic link between tribal heritage and Tibetan Buddhism practiced in the region.

The four-day festival continues to draw devotees from across Tawang district, who participate in traditional rituals, prayers, and circumambulation in honour of the protector deity, officials from the district informed.

