OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday greeted the people of the state on Constitution Day, recalling the contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly in shaping the country's Constitution and laying the foundation of the Republic.

In a social media message, Khandu said the occasion provided an opportunity to remember the vision and collective wisdom of the Constitution's framers, whose efforts continue to guide the country's democratic journey.