OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged citizens to uphold the ideals and values of the Constitution, rise above differences and work towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous society.

In his message on the eve of Constitution Day, Parnaik called upon people to renew their commitment to preserving, protecting, defending and abiding by the Constitution, while performing their Fundamental Duties with sincerity and responsibility. He described the Constitution as the foundation of Indian democracy, guaranteeing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity to every citizen. He said its enduring strength lay in its ability to guide governance, legislation, administration and the judiciary while safeguarding citizens' rights and dignity.The Governor urged people to reaffirm their faith in constitutional principles and work collectively to strengthen democracy and national unity.

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