Arunachal: Pema Khandu joins Bharat Parv in Gujarat to honour Sardar Patel's legacy of unity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reached Gujarat on Wednesday to join the nationwide celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

Khandu is attending the Bharat Parv at Kevadia, held under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', alongside his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad K Sangma.

The Bharat Parv is taking place from November 1 to 15 at Ekta Nagar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Khandu said the occasion marked a moment of national pride as leaders and citizens across India paid homage to Sardar Patel's monumental contribution to unifying the country.

"I reached Vadodara, Gujarat today along with my friend, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma ji," Khandu said in a post on X.

"As the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, we will attend the Bharat Parv function at Kevadia under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," the Chief Minister said.

Calling it "a proud occasion to honour the legacy of the great unifier who laid the foundation of a united India", Khandu underscored the timeless relevance of Sardar Patel's vision in strengthening the fabric of the nation.

