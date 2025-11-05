Arunachal will host global conference on Dalai Lama in Tawang: Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that Tawang will host the first-ever international conference on Tibetan spiritual leader, the Sixth Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso, in December this year.

Terming it a "historic moment", Khandu said the event will unite faith, culture, and scholarship in the birthplace of the revered spiritual figure.

"We are going to create history and be part of it," Khandu declared in a post on X, while currently on a visit to Tawang.

Highlighting the global significance of Tsangyang Gyatso - the Sixth Dalai Lama, known for his spiritual wisdom and celebrated poetic works - the Chief Minister stressed the importance of bringing his story to the world.

"The world knows little about His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama… It is now our duty to let the world know about his life, his philosophy, and his timeless words," Khandu said.

He informed that the landmark conference is being organized under the guidance of His Eminence Ven Tengyur Rinpoche and the state Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA).

Scholars from across India and abroad are expected to attend and rediscover the enduring legacy of the spiritual luminary who was born in Tawang.

Describing the upcoming event as a proud moment for the region, he said, "A historic moment for Tawang, where faith, culture, and scholarship unite."

During his Tawang tour, the Chief Minister also reviewed organizational activities of the BJP in the district. He held discussions with Tawang district BJP president Lhundup Chosang and representatives of the Lumla, Tawang, and Jang mandal units, in the presence of Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu and district in-charge Gumjum Haider.

