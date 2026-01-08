Arunachal: Pema Khandu reviews plan to develop Chakzam Bridge as heritage tourism hub

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reviewed the master plan to develop a proposed tourist and heritage centre around the historic Chakzam Bridge in Tawang district, emphasizing a community-first approach to preserve the region's rich indigenous engineering legacy.

Highlighting the civilization depth of the Himalayas, Khandu noted that the region has a long history of innovative engineering.

"The Himalayas have a long history of innovative engineering, with iron-chain suspension bridges existing here centuries before such methods appeared elsewhere," Khandu said in a post on X after the meeting held at his civil secretariat office.

Referring to the Chakzam Bridge, he said the 15th-century structure stands as a powerful example of indigenous engineering and community-oriented infrastructure.

"The historic Chakzam Bridge at Mogto, traditionally attributed to the Buddhist monk Thangtong Gyalpo and constructed in the 15th century, is an important example of indigenous engineering and community-oriented infrastructure," the chief minister said.

Khandu added that the proposed heritage and tourism centre at Mogto in Tawang district has been envisioned as a model that places local communities at the centre of conservation and development.

"This heritage must be protected, celebrated and shared in a way that benefits the people living around it," he said.

The Chakzam Bridge, located near Mukto village, spans the Tawang Chu River and lies about 20-25 km from Tawang town in western Arunachal Pradesh.

One of the oldest surviving iron-chain suspension bridges in the region, it connects settlements on both sides of the river and remains a key cultural landmark in the high Himalayan terrain.

The chief minister added that the bridge is already a point of interest for visitors travelling from Tawang towards Dirang and Bomdila, and said the planned development would strengthen heritage tourism while safeguarding its historical and cultural significance.

