Arunachal plans to develop Subansiri reservoir into major hydro-tourism destination

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has proposed developing the reservoir of the 2,000-MW Subansiri Hydroelectric Project into a major hydro-tourism destination, with facilities for boating, luxury yacht cruises, water sports, adventure activities and floating hospitality.

In a social media post, Khandu said the reservoir, with nearly 45 km of backwaters and an area of around 40 sq km, offered opportunities to combine water-based recreation with the region's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

He discussed the proposal with Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, Advisor to the Minister for Hydro Power Development Ninong Ering and tourism and adventure-destination experts. The discussion focused on exploring the reservoir's tourism potential while preserving its ecological wealth, including the Golden Mahseer habitat.

The proposal also envisages eco-friendly infrastructure, cultural and heritage tourism, inland fisheries and hospitality facilities. According to the state government, the initiative could generate more than 2,500 jobs and attract over 1.5 lakh tourists annually in the medium term.

The government has sought support from the Centre and technical collaboration from several Union ministries to advance the plan. A detailed project report is envisaged in the initial phase, with local communities expected to play a central role in planning and implementation.

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