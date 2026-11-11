Meghalaya steps up pollution checks in Byrnihat, plans regional office

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) is strengthening pollution monitoring and enforcement in Byrnihat, the state's major industrial pollution hotspot, and plans to begin operations at a regional office there soon.

MSPCB chairman R Nainamalai said the state regularly monitored air quality through four manual monitoring stations and industrial emissions through online systems installed by industries. An additional monitoring station had also been set up at 15th Mile in Byrnihat.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Shillong recorded an AQI of 133 at JN Stadium and 35 at Lumpyngad at 4 pm on November 9, while Delhi recorded 344. Byrnihat's AQI stood at 109, in the moderate category.

Nainamalai said the board had closed 10 industrial units in September for non-compliance. Seven were later allowed to reopen following complaints and subsequent action, while three remained closed. Recent inspections had also directed some units to meet prescribed conditions within a stipulated timeframe.

He said Byrnihat was Meghalaya's only non-attainment city under the National Clean Air Programme. The state had received Rs 1 crore for 2025-26 and spent nearly half, while a proposal seeking Rs 1.69 crore had been submitted for 2026-27.

The state government had approved the proposed regional office and identified land for it. Nainamalai also stressed the need for coordination with Assam, as Byrnihat's pollution affected areas on both sides of the state boundary. Meghalaya had written to Assam seeking joint mitigation measures and was awaiting a response.

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