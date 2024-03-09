Arunachal: PM Modi Inaugurates Sela Tunnel, World's Longest Twin-Lane at 13,000 Feet in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: At an astounding height of 13,000 feet lies the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satuday. Acknowledged as the longest twin-lane tunnel worldwide, it serves a key strategic role. It ensures round-the-year access to Tawang and other vital areas bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on China's edge.
PM Modi stated, "You must have heard of 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. You will understand its significance once you visit Arunachal. The entire Northeast bears witness to this. I laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated."
The Sela Tunnel cost Rs 825 crore to build. But it's worth it. There are two tunnels, plus 8 km of roads that lead to the tunnel, which in total is about 12 km long. One tunnel is 980 meters long and has two lanes. The other is 1.5 km long and can be used in emergencies. A big reason why this tunnel is so important is that it can be used all year round. This is really helpful for places near the border with China, like Tawang.
PM Modi didn’t just inaugurated the tunnel, though. He announced lots and lots of projects in the Northeast, which all together are worth Rs 55,600 crore. These projects are going to help Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh alone, he announced projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore. He really wants to help these places grow.
Finishing the Sela Tunnel is a big step forward. It boosts important links and access in the northeast, especially near the touchy border places with China. The tunnel should pave the way for growth in business, attractiveness for tourists, and better safety in the area. This aids in the advancement of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast overall.
