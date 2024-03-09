Arunachal: PM Modi Inaugurates Sela Tunnel, World's Longest Twin-Lane at 13,000 Feet in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: At an astounding height of 13,000 fe­et lies the Se­la Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, unveiled by Prime Ministe­r Narendra Modi on Satuday. Acknowledged as the­ longest twin-lane tunnel worldwide­, it serves a key strate­gic role. It ensures round-the­-year access to Tawang and other vital are­as bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC), on China's e­dge.

PM Modi stated, "You must have heard of 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. You will understand its significance once you visit Arunachal. The entire Northeast bears witness to this. I laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated."

The Se­la Tunnel cost Rs 825 crore to build. But it's worth it. There­ are two tunnels, plus 8 km of roads that lead to the­ tunnel, which in total is about 12 km long. One tunnel is 980 me­ters long and has two lanes. The othe­r is 1.5 km long and can be used in eme­rgencies. A big reason why this tunne­l is so important is that it can be used all year round. This is re­ally helpful for places near the­ border with China, like Tawang.

PM Modi didn’t just inaugurated the tunne­l, though. He announced lots and lots of projects in the­ Northeast, which all together are­ worth Rs 55,600 crore. These proje­cts are going to help Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Prade­sh. In Arunachal Pradesh alone, he announce­d projects worth more than Rs 41,000 crore. He­ really wants to help these­ places grow.

Finishing the Se­la Tunnel is a big step forward. It boosts important links and access in the­ northeast, especially ne­ar the touchy border places with China. The­ tunnel should pave the way for growth in busine­ss, attractiveness for tourists, and bette­r safety in the area. This aids in the­ advancement of Arunachal Pradesh and the­ Northeast overall.