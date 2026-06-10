Arunachal POCSO Court Hands Stepfather Life Term for Repeated Assault on Minor Girl

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ITANAGAR: A special POCSO court in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district sentenced a 37-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life after convicting him of aggravated penetrative sexual assault on his minor stepdaughter.

Special Judge (POCSO) Dr Hirendra Kashyap delivered the verdict on Monday, holding Tayo Pordung guilty under Section 376(3) of the IPC read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

The court held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused repeatedly assaulted the victim, who was below 16 years of age, and exploited his position as her stepfather. It also convicted him under Section 506 of the IPC for criminal intimidation and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to a child.

According to the prosecution, the case came to light in June 2024 after the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Women Police Station in Itanagar. The prosecution examined four witnesses, including the victim, her mother, the medical officer and the investigating officer.

Also Read: Assam Man Gets 20 Years’ RI, Fine for 2023 Sexual Assault of 11-Year-Old Under POCSO Act