Arunachal: Police Apprehend Two Suspected ULFA-I Linkmen in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: In a significant operation police in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended two individuals suspected of being linkmen for United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). The suspects, identified as Chanchal Moran. And Nirmal Moran were nabbed from Medo in Chowkham. The duo is currently undergoing intense questioning. The goal is to uncover further connections and activities related to the insurgent group.

This arrest marks crucial step in ongoing efforts to dismantle ULFA-I's network in the region. The authorities are hopeful. They anticipate that the interrogation of the suspects will yield valuable information about the group's operations and plans.

In related development, Dispur Police in Guwahati successfully busted an extortion racket last month. This led to the arrest of two men. They falsely claimed to be members of the proscribed ULFA. The accused Subhash Das of Bannibari, Mukalmua and Nayan Kamal Deka of Belsor. Nalbari were involved in extorting money from local businessman.

The police action was initiated after businessman approached them with complaint against duo. According to police one of extortionists had prior acquaintance with victim. He is son of businessman. The victim's family operates business outlet, Soni Tiles. It is located on VIP Road. Borbari in Guwahati.

The extortionists posed as ULFA cadres. They demanded money from victim. They threatened him with dire consequences if demands were not met. The complaint filed under case number 602/2024, mentioned that victim received threatening phone call on June 13 at 7:24 pm from number 7753937519. The perpetrators instructed victim to hand over money the next day June 14. They threatened to kill him if he failed to comply.

Based on this complaint, Dispur Police launched investigation. They swiftly apprehended the two suspects. They have been charged under section 387 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). This section addresses putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion. The police confirmed that suspects are being processed for further legal action as per law.

These incidents highlight ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement. They must tackle insurgent activities. Additionally criminal operations pose as militant organizations. The authorities remain vigilant. Committed to ensuring safety and security of region's residents.