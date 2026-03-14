Arunachal Police Arrest Assam Man for Online Fraud, Woman Cheated of Rs 90,000 in Fake Iron Rod Deal

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man from Assam for allegedly cheating a woman by posing as an online retailer offering iron rods at unusually low prices, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Soribuddin Ahmed, was arrested from Kutubpur in Bihpuria, Assam, on Thursday by a team from Papu Hills police station.

According to Naharlagun ICR Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega, the victim had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance to the accused after he promised to supply iron rods at a discounted price. The goods were never delivered, prompting her to file a police complaint that led to the arrest.

The SP urged the public to exercise caution and avoid making advance payments to unknown or unverified sellers online. He also encouraged anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud to report it immediately to the national cyber crime helpline number 1930.

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