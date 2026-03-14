Meghalaya BJP Urges Governor to Convene Special GHADC Session to Mandate ST Certificate for MDC Candidates

The Governor did not indicate any definitive position during the meeting, according to Kharkrang. "The Governor has taken a neutral view and will consult legal experts and subsequently take up the decision," he said.A delegation of the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party met Governor C H Vijayashankar at Lok Bhawan in Shillong on Friday, urging him to convene a special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) to amend its rules and mandate that all candidates contesting as Members of District Council from Garo Hills must possess a Scheduled Tribe certificate.

The delegation was led by Meghalaya BJP president Rikman G Momin and senior BJP legislator AL Hek, and came amid escalating tension and unrest in the Garo Hills region, particularly in Tura, over the controversy surrounding eligibility norms for the council elections.

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