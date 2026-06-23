Arunachal police arrest Guwahati man in Rs 34.33 crore investment fraud case

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ITANAGAR: Naharlagun Police arrested the prime accused in an alleged ?34.33 crore investment scam involving forged government documents and false claims of political and bureaucratic connections.

Police identified the accused as 41-year-old Rishiraj Borkotoky of Guwahati and arrested him on June 20. They also seized five mobile phones and a Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued at around ?1.5 crore.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said the case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station on June 5 following a complaint by Rajesh Agarwal, who alleged that the accused induced him to invest in a proposed extra neutral alcohol manufacturing project in Assam.

Investigators said the accused allegedly used forged documents, operated a fake WhatsApp account carrying the profile picture of the Assam Chief Minister and shared photographs indicating links with prominent political personalities. The complainant allegedly transferred more than ?34.33 crore from 2022 onwards.

Police apprehended the accused in Guwahati and produced him before a court in Yupia, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody. Investigators sent the seized devices for forensic examination and continued efforts to trace the money trail, identify beneficiaries and verify whether an alleged voice attributed to the Assam Chief Minister had been generated using artificial intelligence or voice impersonation techniques.

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