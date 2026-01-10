Arunachal Police Crack Rs 3.5 Crore Burglary, Arrest One in Major Operation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Doimukh Police have cracked a high-value burglary case involving stolen valuables worth over Rs 3.5 crore, arresting one accused and recovering property valued at more than Rs 3 crore in an inter-state operation. The burglary was reported by Dr Tana Jesy Tara of Amba Village, who lodged a complaint on December 27 last.

Police said the incident took place during the intervening night of December 26 and 27.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Doimukh Police launched an intensive investigation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Taru Gusar. Based on leads developed during the probe, a well-coordinated midnight operation was carried out on Thursday.

A police team led by SDPO Radhe Obing conducted a raid in the Laluk Police Station area of Lakhimpur district in Assam, resulting in the arrest of one accused and the recovery of stolen valuables worth over Rs 3 crore.

The arrested person has been identified as Sadikul Islam (26), son of Zubber. Police said two more accused have been identified in connection with the case and are expected to be arrested soon. Doimukh Police have been praised for their prompt action and effective inter-state coordination, which led to a swift breakthrough in one of the biggest burglary cases reported in the area in recent times.

