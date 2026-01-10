India’s 7.4% growth reflects strength of sustained reforms: Arunachal Dy CM Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday said that India's estimated 7.4 percent economic growth in 2025-26 reflects the strength of sustained reforms and the country's resilient growth momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a post on social media, Mein said the First Advance Estimates (FAE) released by the Government of India highlight India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and its position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

"India's growth at 7.4 percent in 2025-26 underlines the success of focused reforms and prudent economic management," he said.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, observed that nominal GDP is estimated to grow at around 8 percent, signalling expanding economic activity and rising incomes.

He also highlighted that the services sector, projected to grow at 7.3 percent, continues to be a major driver of overall economic expansion.

"Buoyant growth in the services sector remains a key pillar of India's economic strength, creating opportunities across sectors and regions," Mein said.

Emphasizing on the broader impact of the growth outlook, the deputy chief minister said such performance would help generate employment, strengthen public finances and support inclusive development across states, including frontier regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

"This growth trajectory reflects a confident, future-ready India, moving steadily towards long-term prosperity," he said, adding that the economic momentum would further empower farmers, youth and entrepreneurs across the country.

The deputy chief minister added that India's consistent growth performance reinforces its rising global standing and its ability to navigate global economic uncertainties with confidence.

Also Read: 13 youths from Manipur to work and reside in Japan: Official