Arunachal Police Officer Arrested for Taking Bribe in Accident Case

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Itanagar: A sub-inspector of Arunachal Pradesh Police has been arrested in Namsai district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 for issuing documents in connection with a road accident case, an official of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The accused, identified as Chongkham police station in-charge, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, was arrested on Saturday after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in Mahadevpur area. According to the complainant, the accused had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to release the FIR, Form 54 (police report) and post-mortem report required for filing claims at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), the official said.

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