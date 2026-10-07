PWD Engineer Arrested in Dibrugarh After CM Vigilance Trap Over ₹1.30 Lakh Bribe

An Assistant Executive Engineer in Dibrugarh was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a local contractor.

The official, identified as Mridul Baglary, works at the office of the Superintending Engineer, PWD (Building Division) in Dibrugarh. He was apprehended while pocketing a ₹30,000 cash payment, which was the first instalment of a negotiated ₹1.30 lakh bribe.

The arrest followed a formal complaint filed by contractor Raj Shekhar Hazarika. Hazarika's firm had successfully completed three infrastructure projects at the Madarkhat Tea Estate in Lahowal—including a skill development centre and a Jagannath Community Hall—valued at ₹1.40 crore.

According to Hazarika, Baglary refused to sign off on the official documentation required to release the pending bills unless he was paid. The corrupt official initially demanded ₹1.50 lakh, which the contractor managed to negotiate down to ₹1.30 lakh.

Instead of paying the full amount, Hazarika approached the CM’s Vigilance Cell. The anti-corruption unit quickly organized a sting operation, laying a trap at the PWD office where Baglary was caught red-handed with the bait money.

Following the successful raid and arrest, the vigilance team expanded its operation to search Baglary's residential property located in Khaniagaon, Dibrugarh.

Authorities have confirmed that a thorough investigation into the matter is actively underway.