Arunachal Police Officer’s ‘Fireside Tales’ Preserves Local Stories, Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang's book Fireside Tales, which seeks to preserve local stories, culture and heritage, was released by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo on Tuesday.

The book drew inspiration from the traditional practice of families gathering around fireplaces to share stories, experiences and wisdom. It carried the message, "Stories that warm the heart. Roots that connect us."

The book featured a foreword by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and illustrations by Mich Tarung. At the release function, Darang said memories of elders narrating stories around the fireplace had inspired him to document the narratives.

He said more editions were planned and invited people to contribute stories, with selected contributions to be published with due acknowledgement. Darang also expressed concern over declining reading habits among children and young people and stressed the need to encourage reading.

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