Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu campaigns for BJP candidate Ashok Singhal

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Ahead of the Assembly election, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, visited Dhekiajuli and actively campaigned in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Singhal on Friday at 12 noon. The programme was held at the Bhotpara Stadium Auditorium near Dhekiajuli, where party workers, supporters, and local residents gathered to witness the event. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of youth participation in nation-building.

He called upon the people, particularly the youth, to play an active role in shaping the future of the constituency by supporting progressive leadership. Urging voters to ensure continued development and stability, he appealed to the electorate to cast their votes in favour of BJP candidate Ashok Singhal.

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