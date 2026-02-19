Arunachal: Police recover 16 luxury vehicles in fraud case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police recovered 16 luxury vehicles linked to an alleged vehicle fraud racket and arrested a suspect, while investigators continued efforts to trace more vehicles and identify additional victims, police said on Wednesday.

Naharlagun police recovered multiple high-end models that the accused allegedly sold to buyers in Arunachal Pradesh using forged assurances, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Nyelam Nega said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have disposed of more than 40 vehicles through the same modus operandi.

The SP said the accused allegedly posed as a bank official and claimed that the vehicles formed part of genuine bank auctions.

He reportedly procured vehicles on a rental basis from Assam, paid rent for a short period to gain trust and later sold them fraudulently to unsuspecting buyers in the state.

The SP said authorities handed over the seized vehicles either to Assam Police or to their rightful owners after following due legal process.

The accused remains in police custody, and investigators are continuing efforts to recover additional vehicles and identify more victims, he added.

Nega urged the public to remain cautious and to verify documents with transport authorities, banks and the police before entering into any financial transaction related to vehicle purchases to avoid falling prey to such frauds.

