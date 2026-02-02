Bokakhat: Two cattle thieves arrested in Kamargaon, luxury vehicle seized

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Along with the rise in cattle theft incidents across the state, the menace of cattle thieves has also intensified in the Bokakhat sub-division, causing panic among cattle rearers. Incidents of cattle theft are being reported almost daily, with cattle being stolen from cowsheds overnight. In this context, Kamargaon police, acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, carried out an operation and successfully detained two cattle thieves along with a luxury vehicle. On the night of 30 January, the two accused, Raja Ahmed and Ajibur Haque of Biswanath Chariali, were caught by Kamargaon police on National Highway 37 at Bongaon while attempting to steal cattle using a luxury Datsun vehicle bearing registration number AS02N3245.

After interrogation, the police arrested the two accused and produced them before the court on Saturday, following which they were remanded to police custody for two days.

It is noteworthy that the luxury vehicle used by the accused had been specially modified for transporting cattle. Arrangements had been made inside the vehicle to carry approximately four cattle at a time. In view of the rise in cattle thefts, Kamargaon police station’s Officer-in-Charge, Gayatri Bhattacharjee, has made a special appeal to cattle rearers as well as village defence personnel to remain more alert and vigilant. She has also urged cattle owners to keep photographs of their cattle safely preserved, stating that such photographs would be helpful in identifying stolen cattle.

