Arunachal Police Seek Warrants Against Journalist, Activists Over Siang Project Violence

Pasighat: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate of East Siang seeking search warrants against high-profile individuals, including senior journalist Tongam Rina, advocate Sunny Tayeng, and anti-dam activists Otul Jerang and Tajong Talom.

The development follows a wave of violent protests and arson that rocked Pasighat on October 23–24, 2026, over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The multi-billion-dollar mega-dam project, spearheaded by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), has faced years of fierce local resistance.

Protesters fear catastrophic environmental fallout, displacement, and the erasure of indigenous heritage. The unrest escalated dramatically last week when agitators targeted the Pasighat police station, NHPC regional offices, and residences of local political leaders.

State authorities defend the heavy-handed response, asserting that the dam is vital for national security, flood control, and regional development. "The rule of law must prevail. While peaceful dissent is a constitutional right, violence, arson, and the destruction of public property will not be tolerated," a senior government official stated.

Conversely, the legal move against Tongam Rina, the deputy editor of The Arunachal Times, has sparked nationwide outrage. Media watchdogs and press bodies have vehemently condemned the police action, calling it a direct assault on democratic rights and press freedom.

"Journalism is not a crime. Targeting reporters for documenting public unrest is a blatant attempt to muzzle independent voices and hide the ground reality," a representative from a prominent press union declared during a solidarity march in Itanagar.

As tension mounts, the court’s impending decision on the search warrants remains a critical flashpoint, with local community leaders warning of further state-wide agitations if the crackdown intensifies.