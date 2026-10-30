Manipur News

Manipur Seeks Enhanced Central Aid as CM Khemchand Meets FM Sitharaman to Discuss Fiscal Health

Union Finance Minister assures full central support after Chief Minister presents a roadmap for capital investment and details severe revenue losses.
Union Finance Minister assures full central support after Chief Minister presents a roadmap for capital investment and details severe revenue losses.
Manipur Seeks Enhanced Central Aid as CM Khemchand Meets FM Sitharaman to Discuss Fiscal Health
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New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday to address the state's financial health and request urgent central assistance for severe revenue losses incurred over the past three years.

Singh requested expanded funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme and reviewed the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Externally Aided Projects.

Despite these economic hurdles, he highlighted the state's commitment to fiscal discipline, noting that employee salaries and pensions are disbursed on the first working day of every month.

Union Minister Sitharaman responded positively, assuring comprehensive financial cooperation and support to stabilize Manipur's economy.

The meeting concluded with the Chief Minister presenting a traditional Manipuri Lengyan and a Radha Krishna painting as a gesture of appreciation.

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