Manipur Seeks Enhanced Central Aid as CM Khemchand Meets FM Sitharaman to Discuss Fiscal Health

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday to address the state's financial health and request urgent central assistance for severe revenue losses incurred over the past three years.

Singh requested expanded funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme and reviewed the progress of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Externally Aided Projects.

Despite these economic hurdles, he highlighted the state's commitment to fiscal discipline, noting that employee salaries and pensions are disbursed on the first working day of every month.

Union Minister Sitharaman responded positively, assuring comprehensive financial cooperation and support to stabilize Manipur's economy.

The meeting concluded with the Chief Minister presenting a traditional Manipuri Lengyan and a Radha Krishna painting as a gesture of appreciation.