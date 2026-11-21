Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of narcotics worth approximately ₹75 crore and arrested 2,619 people in 1,452 cases since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Saturday, November 21, 2026. He shared the figures at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa during the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented the enforcement figures while addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa on Saturday.

According to Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Police has recovered 18,600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances since 2019, with an estimated value of ₹75 crore.

The enforcement record also includes 1,452 registered cases and 2,619 arrests during the same period.

The figures outline the scale of drug-related enforcement carried out by the state police over the past several years, according to the Chief Minister.

Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, accounts for 9,557 kg of the total narcotics seized by Arunachal Pradesh Police during the reported period.

The operation's recovery figure represents more than half of the overall 18,600 kg seizure recorded since 2019.

Khandu highlighted Operation Dawn while discussing the state's efforts against drug trafficking and the police force's enforcement record.

With 9,557 kg recovered under the initiative, Operation Dawn represents a substantial share of the narcotics seizures reported by the state government.

The figures place the operation among the key components of Arunachal Pradesh's reported anti-drug enforcement efforts.

The announcement came during the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa on November 21.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event, where the Arunachal Pradesh Police received the prestigious recognition.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State Home Minister Mama Natung and Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar were among the key officials associated with the occasion.

The police recognition coincided with the presentation of the state's anti-narcotics enforcement figures, bringing attention to the force's reported work against drug trafficking.

Addressing the broader objective of tackling narcotics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need for collective participation in the fight against drugs.

Shah said, "A drug-free North East is not just a vision but a mission that requires collective efforts from every individual."

His statement highlighted the importance of cooperation in pursuing a drug-free Northeast.

The figures presented by Khandu provide the enforcement context for that message, with 18,600 kg of narcotics seized and 2,619 arrests recorded in Arunachal Pradesh since 2019.

The ceremony thus brought together two key themes: recognition of Arunachal Pradesh Police through the President's Police Colour and the state's reported action against narcotics.