Guwahati: The LitArt Foundation has announced the second edition of the Assam LitArt Festival 2026, scheduled for November 28 and 29 at the Shri Shri Madhavdeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The two-day festival will bring together writers, filmmakers, artists and students for panel discussions, film screenings, theatre performances and live music.

The second edition of the Assam LitArt Festival will take place on Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, 2026, at the Shri Shri Madhavdeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The LitArt Foundation is organizing the event, which will feature a two-day programme combining literary discussions with cinema and performing arts.

The festival is intended to provide a platform for writers, filmmakers, artists and students to participate in conversations and cultural activities.

Dr. Kuladhar Saikia, former Director General of Police of Assam and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, will attend as the Chief Guest.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Guwahati Police Commissioner and filmmaker, has been named Guest of Honour.

The festival was conceptualized by Proyashi Barua, Founder Director of the LitArt Foundation, and Jyotsna Neog, its Co-Founder and Joint Director.

Their organization is bringing the festival back for its second edition following the inaugural event in February 2024.

The festival's panel discussions will address five core themes: copyright, regional literature and translation, screenwriting, literature and socio-political narratives, and Assamese cinema.

These discussions will form part of a wider programme that also includes film screenings, theatre and live music.

The combination of literary and screen-based discussions will provide opportunities for participants from different creative fields to engage with the subjects covered at the festival.

Oil India, Vedanta Oil and Gas (Cairn), Seros and NEEPCO are the four corporate partners associated with the festival.

According to the supplied event information, the organizations are participating as title, co-powering, supporting and driving sponsors.

Their involvement supports the organization of the two-day cultural programme in Guwahati.

The LitArt Foundation launched the inaugural Assam LitArt Festival in February 2024 at Royal Global University, with the aim of bringing regional and national creators onto a common platform.

The planned 2025 edition was cancelled, making the November 2026 programme the festival's return after its inaugural edition.

The second edition will continue the festival's focus on literature and creative expression through discussions, screenings and stage performances.