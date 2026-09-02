Arunachal posts highest revenue surplus in India at 12.1% of GSDP in 2024-25, says Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh recorded a 12.1 per cent revenue surplus as a share of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2024-25, the highest among states and Union Territories with comparable data, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Tuesday.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the achievement reflected the government's focus on fiscal discipline, sound financial management and sustainable growth. He said the surplus indicated a stronger financial base while the government continued to pursue development and welfare initiatives.

According to the RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States and the Business Standard Fiscal Health Tracker, Arunachal Pradesh's 12.1 per cent surplus ratio was the highest among states and Union Territories with comparable data.

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