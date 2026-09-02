Meghalaya: Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Stepdaughter

SHILLONG: A Meghalaya court has sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter in a case registered in East Khasi Hills district in 2020, police said on Tuesday.

The Special POCSO Court in Shillong, presided over by Special Judge (POCSO) M.K. Lyngdoh, convicted Teren Mawlieh on August 28 in connection with the case registered at Mawngap police station.

According to East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem, the case was registered on December 7, 2020, following allegations that Mawlieh had sexually assaulted his minor stepdaughter.

Police registered the case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Mawlieh was arrested during the investigation and the police subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court on February 5, 2021. The court convicted Mawlieh under Sections 4, 6, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act and awarded separate sentences for the offences.

Under Section 4, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 30,000. In case of default in payment of the fine, he will undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

For the offence under Section 6, the court imposed 30 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 40,000.

Failure to pay the fine would attract an additional four months of imprisonment.

The court also sentenced him to five years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 8. An additional month of simple imprisonment has been prescribed in case of non-payment.

Under Section 10, Mawlieh was awarded seven years' imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000, with an additional month of simple imprisonment in default. Police said the court considered the period already spent by the convict in custody while calculating the remaining sentence.

Mawlieh had already spent three years, 11 months and 28 days in custody. According to the police, Mawlieh will now have to serve another 26 years and two days in prison. The case was investigated by Women Police Sub-Inspector L. Kharjana, who is currently posted at the Women Police Station in East Khasi Hills. (IANS)

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