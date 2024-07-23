Arunachal Pradesh: 11 accused arrested in connection to the tragic death of Olip Litin Mukherjee

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: The East Siang district police arrested 11 alleged accused in connection to the tragic death of Olip Litin Mukherjee (21) at Serene Life Rehab, Gumin Nagar on July 20.

SP, Sachin Singhal said that the 11 individuals who were allegedly involved in the altercation leading to the death of Mukherjee were apprehended. It was also found that the Rehab centre was operating without obtaining due permissions from concerned departments.

Also, on the disclosure statement of one of the apprehended accused, few of the sticks and baton used as weapon of offence were recovered from the place of occurrence. The entire seizure was video-graphed as per provisions of BNSS.

SP said the police received an FIR on July 20 by one Mohimang Litin, stating that his son Olip Litin Mukherjee, who was admitted in the Serene Life Rehab has been brought dead to hospital. The mother alleged that his son has been assaulted and beaten to death by the staff of Rehab Centre.

“Acting on the information promptly, FIR was registered under Sec 103(1)/3(5) BNS and investigation was taken up. Inquest and PME proceedings were carried out by following all medico legal formalities,” he said, adding that DVR of 4 CCTVs of the rehab centre where the entire incident was captured was also seized in presence of independent witnesses.

The Pasighat district court has granted 5 days of Police custody against the accused for further investigation. Further, medical examination of 15 other inmates who suffered injuries was also conducted. Further investigation and detailed recording of statements of injured inmates and alleged accused persons is underway to ascertain more facts and evidence. “Prima-facie it is brought out that few of the inmates wanted to get out from the centre, leading to an altercation with the management. They were subsequently punished and physically beaten by sticks and batons. The beating proved fatal to one of the inmates and he expired when brought to hospital,” SP added.

Meanwhile, the DC Office has been instructed to take appropriate action against such Rehab Centre(s) operating in the area without due permissions of the concerned department.

