Awareness-cum-parenting meet on Autism held in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

PASIGHAT: A one-day Autism awareness-cum-parental training and interactive programme was held at Spring Centre for child development, Diking village on Monday.

The programme was led by Dr. Oimang Megu, founder and Chairperson of the Spring Centre.

The Spring Centre for child development is dedicated to children with special needs. The centre provides Occupational therapy, speech therapy, behavioural therapy and special education. At present children from East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang and Lower Dibang valley are benefitting from the centre.

Following the formal function, the children’s work was taken over by the ‘Occupational Therapist’ Joji Verghese, who highlighted about Autism, the symptoms, assessment and various therapies required.

After the formal sessions, queries by parents were cleared and answered by the Occupational Therapist. This was followed by games for both parents and children. The function concluded with prize distribution to all the participants.

Also Read: World Autism Awareness Day observed at Mangaldai (sentinelassam.com)