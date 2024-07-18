Arunachal Pradesh: 115.36 grams of heroin seized by police along with endangered wild lizard

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police has seized 115.36 grams of suspected heroin and endangered wild lizard (Gecko), and arrested four individuals involved in the respective cases.

Naharlagun SP, Mihin Gambo told reporters that, acting upon information from sources, a police team apprehended Mrinal Chakma (38) from Sonajuli village under Banderdewa circle. He said that during the search operation on July 14, the police recovered 10 soap cases containing orange-coloured powder suspected to be heroin, which weigh approximately 115.36 grams.

“Besides the suspected heroin, the police found three critically endangered lizards (Gecko) from the hut. The price for a living Gecko can reach between Rs 70 to 80 lakh, depending on its size and weight,” he said.

The SP added that the accused revealed that the drugs and lizards belonged to Sobha Ranjan Chakma (36) and Budha Joy Chakma (34) and both individuals had been staying at his residence since July 12. The police, accordingly, arrested the trio and Likha Lilly who are residents of different locations within Arunachal and Tripura.

A case Under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act and Section 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered at the Banderdewa police station. The Gecko lizards have, meanwhile, been handed over to forest officials at the Biological Park in Itanagar as per court direction.

