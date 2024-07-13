Arunachal Pradesh: Police arrested drug peddlers in Tawang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Police have apprehended 10 drug peddlers including three habitual peddlers and recovered 33 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48.4 grams worth Rs 1.2 lakh from their possession at Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Based on the information, a police team led by Tawang deputy superintendent of police Tasso Kato was formed, under Tawang superintendent of police (SP) DW Thongon's supervision. The team conducted multiple raids across Tawang including Old Market, Nehru Market and near the Parade Ground, the SP said. The accused, Sunil was arrested from his hideout from the Parade Ground area. During the raids, he said 10 persons were arrested including habitual peddlers Sunil, Sangey Khum from Old Market and Lobsang Tseten from New Market.

