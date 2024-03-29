Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Arrested in Pre-Election Violence in Longding

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested at least three people in connection with the violence related to the elections in Longding district.

During the violence at the Longding deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday, the Superintendent of Police of the district was seriously injured.

SP Dekio Gumja sustained injuries after protesters pelted stones at the security forces.

A clash erupted at the Longding district DC office after the returning officer rejected a candidate’s nomination for the Pongchau-Wakka assembly constituency.

Following the incident, the protest against the move turned violent leading the police to blank fire at the agitated crowd.