Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Arrested in Pre-Election Violence in Longding

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested at least three people in connection with the violence related to the elections in Longding district.
During the violence at the Longding deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday, the Superintendent of Police of the district was seriously injured.
SP Dekio Gumja sustained injuries after protesters pelted stones at the security forces.
A clash erupted at the Longding district DC office after the returning officer rejected a candidate’s nomination for the Pongchau-Wakka assembly constituency.
Following the incident, the protest against the move turned violent leading the police to blank fire at the agitated crowd.
At least 40 rounds were fired to bring the situation to normalcy after a clash erupted between the security forces and the supporters of the National People’s Party (NPP).
In response, the Longding police have registered a suo-moto case against the incident.
Meanwhile, the Center has decided to continue the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.
The extension, starting on April 1, applies to three districts and the areas controlled by three police stations in another district.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification declaring Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as certain areas under the Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, as 'disturbed areas'.
This declaration was made under Section 3 of the AFSPA through Notification S.O.4231(E) dated 26.09.2023.
The notification mentioned a review of the security situation in the state, leading to the decision to extend AFSPA in the mentioned areas.
As a result, Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with certain areas in Namsai district near Assam, are classified as 'disturbed areas' under Section 3 of the AFSPA.
The extension will last for six months, starting from April 1, 2024, unless authorities decide to end it earlier. This decision reflects the ongoing security challenges in these areas, which require the armed forces to maintain their special powers.
ALSO WATCH: