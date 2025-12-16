Arunachal Pradesh: 3 held with suspected heroin in Banderdewa raid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a late-night anti-drug operation, Banderdewa Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested three persons, including a habitual offender, and seized suspected heroin from the Dolikoto area near Mega Food Park on Sunday.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Dr Nyelam Nega said the raid was conducted around 10.30 pm based on specific intelligence inputs about drug peddling in the area. The operation was led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, officer-in-charge of Banderdewa police station, along with the anti-drug squad.

During the raid, police apprehended the prime accused, Raj Pegu (42), along with his accomplices Seniram Das (30) and Beauty Das (25).

A search led to the recovery of 22 vials containing an orangish-coloured powder suspected to be heroin, weighing a total of 28.28 grams.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa police station under sections 21(b), 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act. Police said Raj Pegu is a habitual offender with involvement in multiple previous cases. Further investigation is underway.

