Arunachal Pradesh: East Siang Police Arrest Peddler, Seize Heroin

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh, continuing Operation Dawn 2.0, arrested a drug peddler and seized suspected heroin and ganja worth an estimated Rs. 12,000-15,000 in Pasighat, the district headquarters, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) arrested Kadum Yomso of Sibo village on November 15.

ADS in-charge DySP Ayup Boko led the operation, assisted by SI K. Tangha, ASI (SG) K. Yomso, constables T. Ragyor and M. Rina, in close coordination with anti-drug campaigner Nini Tamin and his team. The police recovered 6.17 grams of suspected heroin and 1.97 grams of suspected ganja from the accused.

They made the seizure in strict adherence to the NDPS Act, 1985, in the presence of independent witnesses. The police brought the accused to Pasighat Police Station along with the seized contraband and handed him over to the officer-in-charge.

They registered a case under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba lauded the ADS team and reaffirmed the district police's zero-tolerance stance against narcotics.

