Arunachal Pradesh: 3 out of 4 escaped prisoners from Namsai jail arrested

Itanagar: Three out of 4 escaped criminals from Namsai jail in Arunachal Pradesh were arrested on Tuesday. The prisoners, identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Gopal Munda (23), Arjun Kandha (27), and Robin Surin (45), had managed to break out around 12:30 am on Sunday from their cell. The escapees assaulted the on-duty sentry, IRBn constable Pintu Insha with a dismantled ventilator grill leaving him grievously injured.

Namsai SDPO J Molo said Insha is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh and is out of danger. He said that Dihingia, Kandha, and Surin were arrested after a meticulous search operation in the wee hours of Tuesday. While Dihingia was arrested from Gohaingaon village, the security forces managed to re-arrest Kandha from Piyong circle in the district and Surin from Nongtaw village. Gopal Munda, who faces charges under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for alleged rape, is still at large. Efforts are on to arrest Munda, the SDPO said while exuding confidence that he would be behind bars soon.

Dihingia is a former cadre of the NSCN (U) and was arrested in 2021 under Sections 392 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mahadevpur. Arjun Kandha and Robin Surin were, on the other hand, under judicial custody for alleged kidnapping and murder, respectively, when they escaped.

